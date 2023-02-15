PlayStation Plus is having a free online multiplayer weekend from Saturday

If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscribers but have always been faintly curious about what life might be like for those on the other side, now's your chance to get some answers courtesy of Sony's imminent free PlayStation Plus online multiplayer weekend.

Sony's promotion runs for 24 hours, starting this Saturday 18th February, and as with its previous similar events, anyone can put PlayStation 4 and 5's online multiplayer through its paces during that time - teaming up with friends, strangers, or otherwise across all multiplayer-supporting games - without needing to cough up the usual fee.

What you will need, though, is a registered PSN account - oh, and you won't get very far without an active internet connection and a game that supports online play.

Sony's free online multiplayer weekend is being held as part of its PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, which runs until 24th February. Other promotions taking place during the event include the recently announced 3-hour trial of God of War Ragnarök for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members, double discounts on a select number of games for PlayStation Plus members across all tiers, competitions, and more, as detailed in Sony's blog post.

In related news, Sony has now confirmed February's PlayStation Plus additions for Premium and Extra subscribers, including Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, Borderlands 3, The Quarry, Outriders, Tekken 7, and more.