Sony set to reveal new hardware next week

Sony is set to announce a new line of hardware focused on gamers next week.

A tweet from Sony asks you to "Find Your Zone" at 10pm UK time on 28th June.

Sony: June 28 | 22:00 BST

glhf#FindYourNewZONEhttps://t.co/6yMt3qgfHB pic.twitter.com/j2JmMI8TXM — Sony UK (@SonyUK) June 21, 2022

While there's little official information on what's going to be anounced, serial leaker Tom Henderson reported on what is expected (thanks, eXputer).

Three new headsets are said to be revealed under the "Inzone" H-series brand, all of which include 360 spatial sound for gaming and Discord certification.

At the lowest tier, the Inzone H3 is a wired headset with no bells and whistles.

At the middle tier, the Inzone H7 is a wireless headset with high battery life.

Finally, the Inzone H9 will be the flagship wireless headset with noise-cancelling sound at the implied cost of lower battery life.

In addition to the headesets, Sony will reportedly announce two new gaming monitors with PlayStation-exclusive features.

The monitors will supposedly feature auto HDR Tone Mapping and an "Auto Genre Picture Mode."

One of the monitors will feature a 4K 144Hz panel while the other will feature a 1080p 240Hz panel, both with VRR and low latency modes.

The monitors may also include "gaming assist features", including the ability to display current FPS, game time, a viewfinder, and a Black Equaliser.

Which of the announcements are you looking forward to?