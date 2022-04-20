Sonic Origins remasters four classics, out in June

Sonic Origins is a compilation of four remastered Sega classics, and it's due on 23rd June for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Included are remastered versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles, where you can play Sonic, Tails or Knuckles.

The Sonic Oranges trailer below shows off each games' Classic and Anniversary modes, and mentions a Digital Deluxe version of the game with "bonus hard missions".

Some of the additional features in the bonus additions are a little cheeky, however - pre-orders get the Start Dash Pack DLC with 100 Bonus Coins and Mirror Mode unlocked from the start. The Premium Fun Pack, also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, includes "character animation in the main menu" and "camera controls over the main menu islands".

If you're after an all-new Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers is on the horizon. This will include the series' "first ever open zone" to explore and is set to arrive for PC and consoles in late 2022.