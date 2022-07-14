Someone built a Halo SPNKR rocket launcher in real life

An engineer has built a real-life working SPNKR rocket launcher from Halo. Best of all, it also plays the Halo theme.

YouTuber Jairus of All is the person behind this engineering marvel, who in a nine-minute video explains how he got this thing to work (thanks, PC Gamer).

To add a cherry on top, Jairus handed over the launcher to "Master Chief" who fired it at a lake on the back of a Mongoose.

In the video, Jairus explains that he's been wanting to build it for over 15 years, with the current launcher based on Halo Infinite's design. The attention to detail is particularly noteworthy, like including the launcher's reload animations and sticking and closely as possible to the in-game dimensions.

Honestly, stop reading this at watch the video, not only will be you be in awe of this feat, but it's also reflection of Jarius'real passion for his projects.