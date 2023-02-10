Sega and Nier developer Yoko Taro announce bizarre 404 Game Re:set project

Earlier today, Sega released a short video introducing a new game it's developing in collaboration with Yoko Taro.

Yoko is best known as the creator of the Drakengard and Nier series, and it looks like he'll be bringing some of his RPG expertise and trademark, er, style to the game.

The game's full title is 404 Game Re:set -Error Game Reset- and is an RPG for mobiles.

If the trailer has you a little confused, here's what's going on. The game is set in a world where Sega, with all that Sonic dough, now rules over everything. The player meets a mysterious entity called X, who explains that Sega has somehow altered the world so that it's in control. X entrusts the player with battling Sega to restore the world back to its normal state.

The story was explained more in a short showcase uploaded earlier today.

The player will be helped by Sega's games, which have been transformed into anime girls. Yes, that is a thing. Currently the game's official website shows the designs for Virtua Cop, After Burner, OutRun and Virtua Fighter.

As well as being an RPG, a few other details about the game have been announced. The game is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices. It's currently available for pre-registration on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and those who have pre-registered will be given "up to 10 gems" which can be used to collect characters. A few screenshots on the app stores give us a brief look at what gameplay will be like.

It sounds weird, but do we expect anything less of Yoko Taro?