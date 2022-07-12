If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Season of Pride 2022 collection launches on Steam

Be Gay, Do Crimes!
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
MidBoss Season of Pride 2022

LGBT+ publisher MidBoss has launched the Season of Pride 2022 collection on Steam.

The collection includes some incredible games, including Celeste, If Found, Arcade Spirits, Sword of the Necromancer, Tell Me Why, Paradise Killer and Boyfriend Dungeon, as well as some lesser known indies.

There's also a list of forthcoming games to wishlist, such as Grid Force, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, and Midboss's own Read Only Memories: Neurodiver.

Watch on YouTube
Tell Me Why trailer.

The games are listed in various categories like Trans and NBs 4 Lyfe, POC Leads, and best of all Be Gay, Do Crimes!

Elsewhere, Season of Pride will include a sale on the Nintendo eShop later in July, as well as charity fundraising streaming events supporting the likes of The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline, Minus 18, Mermaids UK, GaymerX, Black Girls Code, Women in Games International, and Girls Who Code.

Check out more details and a list of participating streamers on the Season of Pride website.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch