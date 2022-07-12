Season of Pride 2022 collection launches on Steam

LGBT+ publisher MidBoss has launched the Season of Pride 2022 collection on Steam.

The collection includes some incredible games, including Celeste, If Found, Arcade Spirits, Sword of the Necromancer, Tell Me Why, Paradise Killer and Boyfriend Dungeon, as well as some lesser known indies.

There's also a list of forthcoming games to wishlist, such as Grid Force, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, and Midboss's own Read Only Memories: Neurodiver.

The games are listed in various categories like Trans and NBs 4 Lyfe, POC Leads, and best of all Be Gay, Do Crimes!

We are proud to announce that our 3re annual Season of Pride Steam Event IS NOW LIVE!



We are proud to announce that our 3re annual Season of Pride Steam Event IS NOW LIVE!



Check out the wonderfully queer-inclusive games!https://t.co/p5ncxgzOD1 pic.twitter.com/T2lJ4S7ay7 — ✨MidBoss✨ (@MidBoss) July 11, 2022

Elsewhere, Season of Pride will include a sale on the Nintendo eShop later in July, as well as charity fundraising streaming events supporting the likes of The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline, Minus 18, Mermaids UK, GaymerX, Black Girls Code, Women in Games International, and Girls Who Code.

Check out more details and a list of participating streamers on the Season of Pride website.