Score a Black Friday deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless headset - down to its lowest price yet

With Amazon Black Friday Week under way, now's the best time to grab a deal on those popular gaming and tech items that you've been waiting to get your hands on. Some of best Black Friday gaming headset deals are also starting to appear.

Digital Foundry had previously called the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ the best wireless gaming headset, thanks to its comfortable design, impressive durability and excellent sound quality, an honour only superceded by the newest Arctis Nova Pro. For PlayStation and PC users, you can now get the Arctis 7P+ at its lowest price yet from Amazon, where it has been discounted from £174.99 to just £94.99.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this headset, which applies to the white model. You can also buy the black model direct from the SteelSeries store but the discount there only goes down to £99.99.

The Arctis 7P+ uses a USB-C 2.4GHz wireless dongle, which makes it compatible with PS5 and the Switch in handheld mode, as well as other devices with USB-C ports be it your PC, Android phone, USB-C iPads and even iPhone 15. Fortunately, it also includes an adaptor with connecting to USB-A ports so it still works with PS4 or the Switch when docked.

So confident is it in its lossless audio quality that it does mean it doesn't support Bluetooth. Xbox owners meanwhile will have to go for the Arctis 7X+ model, although this is sadly not on sale.

