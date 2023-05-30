If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sci-fi adventure A Long Journey to an Uncertain End finally gets a release date

Launch is now certain.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End key character art
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, the sci-fi narrative adventure game, finally has a release date of 28th June on PC.

What's more, it will also be released on Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game will mark the debut of studio Crispy Creative, whose founder Kylan Coats was a UI designer at Obsidian, and a team including former members of Telltale Games.

Watch on YouTube
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End Release Date Trailer

Described as a "narrative space opera management adventure", the game has you managing a space crew exploring the universe, recruiting new crewmates, and staying ahead of your abusive ex.

You'll also be playing as the sentient ship itself, aided by the adorable holo-companion C.O.R.G.I.

The game previously had a demo available on Steam alongside a Kickstarter campaign, which we covered back in 2021 and particularly praised its atmosphere.

What's also notable is the game's diverse cast of characters and the ability for players to not only customise their own character, but their preferred pronouns too. Its story is an empowering tale of escaping an abusive relationship and a "celebration of freedom, self-expression, and inclusivity".

You can see all that in action in the trailer above and wishlist the game on Steam.

