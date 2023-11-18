Scan is serving up this great 250Hz curved MSI gaming monitor for just £159 ahead of Black Friday

We're still a week out from Black Friday but with almost every retailer starting their sales early, now is the time to snap up anything you've been keeping an eye on.

Right now, Scan are selling this stunning 250Hz curved 1080p gaming monitor from MSI for just £158.99. This is a feature set you don't see at this price. And our American readers get a similar deal where Amazon US is selling the same monitor for $165.99.

This is a great monitor for a number of reasons. The 250Hz refresh rate means you're going to see as much action as your PC, PS5 and Xbox Series console is able to show you, and will give you a competitive advantage when playing multiplayer games.

The smooth visuals, backed up with AMD FreeSync Premium, also provide an extra level of immersion than a game you play at 30 frames per second. But it's not just speed that's great here, as the VA panel has 113% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, so this is great for photo and video work too.

This is just another example of the great deals available from Amazon and elsewhere. Check out our Black Friday deals guide to see what else we've found that could make a great upgrade for your gaming setup. Our PC gaming experts over at Rock Paper Shotgun are also tracking other great monitor deals this Black Friday and you can find plenty more of the best PC gaming deals if you're in need of other PC hardware and gaming accessories.