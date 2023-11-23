Save up to £95 off this Epos H6 Pro gaming headset from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

While we might expect the biggest deals coming from Black Friday tomorrow, why wait when you can enjoy some great savings on gaming and tech items today?

There's some great discounts on Epos' excellent H6 Pro wired gaming headsets, which are at least half price. However, for the very best value, the black headset is 63% off its original price of £149.99.

These discounts apply to the closed acoustic range of the H6 Pro, which are bassier and great for cinematic gaming experiences where you want to be fully immersed and cut off from a noisier environment, although the H6 Pro also comes in an open-back configuration as well.

You've also got a terrific flip-up microphone that can be detached if you're not in need of it, as well comfortable earcups and a slimmer, lighter design over its predecessor the Epos Sennheiser GSP 600.

The Black (or Sebring as it's also listed) headset is easily the lowest price we've seen for any of the headsets, which Digital Foundry has also listed as one of the best PC gaming headsets of 2023. Of course, as a wired headset, it's also compatible with PlayStation, Xbox and Switch, as well as other devices with an audio jack.

If you're after other gaming peripherals then be sure to check out our guide to Black Friday gaming deals as we keep you up to date with all the best and latest deals.