Save up to $500 this Black Friday thanks to this eBay promo code

There are tons of incredible gaming deals to tuck into this Black Friday, and with them come lots of enticing promotions like this discount code we've spotted at eBay in the US.

The huge online marketplace is offering 20 per cent off off eligible items, up to a max value of $500, with the code: HOLIDAYSAVES20. All you need to do is find an item you'd like to buy under any of the elgible categories and enter that code at checkout, and you'll net a discount off the overall price. Items eligible with this promotion will not only be found in their relevant categories on the website, but it will also show on their listing too.

For example, this Xbox Series X w/ Diablo IV bundle is $559.99, but with the coupon - as it mentions on the right side of the webpage - you'll be able to save $112, and get the bundle for just $447.99 instead. As another example, you can get this Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 AMD Laptop for around $883, saving $220 off its original price thanks to the coupon.

As a final note, you'll be happy to know that this code can actually be used three different times, so you'll be able to get yourself a nice selection of discounts with repeated uses - though it is only eligible until 27th November 2023, so there isn't much time to make use of it. Additionally, if you're in the UK, you can take advantage of a similar offer too, and we explained how that works here.

Below are some of the various categories from which you can pick up various items, all of which are eligible for use with the HOLIDAYSAVES20 coupon.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across the entire site as we comb through the best gaming deals and much more covering individual items, promotions, and much more.