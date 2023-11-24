Save 20% or up to £75 off this Black Friday with this eBay promo code at select retailer outlets
Includes The Game Collection, Currys Clearance, Box and more.
Black Friday 2023 has officially begun, and after already many cracking deals in the days and weeks ahead, you can expect some of the biggest savings to be made today.
Some of the biggest deals can be found with retail outlets on eBay, which has a coupon for Black Friday that gives you 20 per cent off purchases from over 800 participating retailers. It's live from now (8am UK local time, 24 November) until 11:59pm UK local time on 27 November.
To redeem your coupon, you simply have to make a purchase of £9.99 or more on eBay.co.uk from an eligible seller, pay with PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card, or debit card, and then enter coupon code 'BUYBETTER20' at checkout. The maximum discount you can get is £75, but you can redeem this coupon three times.
Below are just some of the gaming, toys and tech retailars you can redeem this coupon from:
- The Game Collection Outlet
- Official Shop Disney
- Currys Clearance
- Box Deals
- Box UK
- Box Clearance
- Marks Electrical
- CCL Computers
- Logitech Outlet
- Acer Outlet UK
- Crampton and Moore
- Sound and Vision Direct
- MusicMagpie
- Anker
- Technextday
- Technolec
Best Black Friday deals from eBay retailers when redeeming BUYBETTER coupon
- PlayStation VR2 headset - £504.95 from The Game Collection Outlet (Was £579.95)
- PS5 DualSense Edge controller - £175.96 from The Game Collection Outlet (Was £219.95)
- Xbox Series S 1TB Black - £227.24 from Currys Clearance (Was £299.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop - Intel Core i5, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16-inch Full HD+ IPS 165Hz - £1264.99 from Box Deals (Was £1599.99)
- LG C3 42-inch OLED Evo Smart TV - £864 from Marks Electrical (Was £999)
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse - £83.99 from Logitech Outlet (Was £149.99)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition (Blue) - £108.20 from Box UK (Was £135.25)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Notebook (Refurbished) - Ryzen 7, NVidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - £924.97 from Acer Outlet UK (Was £1699.99)
Be sure to follow our guide to Black Friday gaming deals for even more great deals throughout this busy day and beyond.