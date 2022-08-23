Save up to £400 on LG C2 4K OLED TVs at Currys

For a while now, if you were looking for a new 4K TV to pair with your PS5 or Xbox it was easy to recommend the LG C1 OLED TV, which is regarded as the best 4K TV for HDR gaming by Digital Foundry.

Although the C1 is still an excellent TV and an easy recommendation, the C2 has some notable improvements over its predecessor. Right now at Currys, there are discounts of £300 and £400 on the C2 so if you're looking to get the latest 4K TV from LG, then now is the time.

Those who are after a larger sized C2 then you're in luck because the 65-inch model currently has the largest discount of £400, making it £2,099:

The other sizes available at Currys are the 42, 48, and 55-inch versions. All three have a discount of £300 so no matter which size you choose you'll be getting a big saving. Here are the links to all three sizes:

The LG C2 pretty much has the same features that make the LG C1 so good for gaming, including a variable refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz that includes HDMI VRR for consoles, plus FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users, so you'll get smooth motion from 40Hz to 120Hz without any tearing or judder.

Like the C1, the C2 also has four HDMI 2.1 ports, which mean you can play in 4K 120fps using one cable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and current-gen PC graphics cards. There are also three USB ports and a headphone jack so you can use multiple accessories as well.

Compared to the C1, the C2 is thinner, lighter, and has thinner borders so there is barely any black space around the picture. The C2 also has improved brightness, especially in SDR and when displaying small, bright highlights in HDR. The C2 also has improved smart features, namely the new hands-free voice control feature and the ability to have different user profiles so each user can customise their own experience.

If you're looking for something different then have a look at Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for gaming guide to see what else is out there.