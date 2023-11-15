Save over a third on Sony's Inzone H3 gaming headset in this early Black Friday deal

Although we're still a week away from Black Friday, we've seen many discounts across a range of products, particularly accessories.

Sony's products are also discounted, and their Inzone H3 gaming headset is down from £89.99 to just £54.99 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

This is a great headset with premium features that aren't usually found at this price point. For example, PlayStation's emphasised spatial audio support is here, making this an ideal fit for PS5 and PC gamers. This means you'll experience multi-channel sound the way creators behind your favourite games will have intended.

The clear microphone is Discord certified, so its quality has a seal of approval from one of the biggest gaming and chat apps around. And if you need to pick up a call or speak to someone in the room without interrupting your gaming friends, just flip the mic arm and it will automatically go into mute.

