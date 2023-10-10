Save just under £90 on this Prime Day deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard

The second round of Amazon Prime Day for 2023 has arrived, bringing with it a slew of new deals across a range of varying items.

One of the many gaming deals we’ve spotted during this period is a 34-percent discount on this Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Switch Gaming Keyboard, now just £166, available to anyone subbed to Amazon Prime and one of Digital Foundry's top keyboard picks for 2023.

If you’re on the hunt for a solid gaming keyboard, over the next couple of days this might be a deal you’ll want to make the most of whilst you have the chance.

One of the standout aspects of this keyboard that’ll no doubt catch your eyes as soon as you see it, is the trademark RGB lighting that adorns the setups of many a gamer nowadays – this lighting can be completely customised with a variety of colours and effects, letting you tailor it completely to your liking.

Beyond that however, the Huntsman V2 also has several extra, more functional features that’ll no doubt make it appealing to gamers or anyone looking to upgrade their setup.

The first of which are its analog optical switches that can be customised to allow you to set a specific actuation point, letting you determine how much pressure is required for a keystroke to register.

On top of that, you’re also getting a leatherette wrist rest which will make using the keyboard over long gaming or work sessions much easier and more comfortable, a perfect perk for gamers.

There are also alternate versions of the keyboard you can pick up too, across both the UK and US - though not all are available with a Prime Day deal.

