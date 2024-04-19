Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Save hunreds of pounds on a new desk or chair in the Flexispot April sale

Some of our favourite office furniture, for less.

A Flexispot BS8 office chair and an adjustable standing desk.
Image credit: Jelly Deals / Flexispot
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

If you're after a new desk or chair for your gaming and/or work setup, FlexiSpot has lots of products to suit your needs.

We've reviewed a few of FlexiSpot's products in the past, like the BS9 chair and the E8 height-adjustable desk and were very impressed with the quality.

Over April, FlexiSpot is having a sale with lots of discounts on its different chairs and adjustable desks to help you upgrade your home office or gaming station for less, and we've picked out a few highlights down below.

Flexispot adjustable desk deals

Flexispot Classic standing desk EG1 - from £130 at Flexispot (was £220)

Add a desktop for as little as £40

Standing Desk Premium Series E7 - from £270 at Flexispot (was £420)

Desktops start at £80

Flexispot office chair deals

Flexispot BS8 Ergonomic office chair - £220 at Flexispot (was £300)

9-level adjustable backrest, full-coverage arched headrest, mesh seat cushion, fiber velvet mesh backing.

Flexispot BS12 Pro Ergonomic office chair - £300 at Flexispot (was £430)

three-button adjustment system, Korean wintex mesh fabric, 2D adjustable headrest.

There are more adjustable desks and chairs on sale in the full Flexispot Spring event, so make sure you have a browse on its website to see what else is on offer.

We've got some future reviews coming up of the BS8 and BS12 Pro chairs too, so if you want to know when they come out you can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account or get notified by following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below.

Read this next