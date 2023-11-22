Save almost 60% off this Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon's Black Friday Week has already seen huge discounts across many gaming and tech items, meaning you don't have to sit and wait until the big day itself to make some great savings.

While there's a lot of discounts on internal storage, you might also be after the flexibility of portable storage methods. For this, this Crucial X8 1TB portable SD has been reduced from £115.99 to the new low price of £47.99.

It's a great deal for a portable SSD if your PC or laptop is in need of more space. While internal SSDs are also getting more affordable with some especially great savings this Black Friday, if you need to transfer files between multiple devices then having a portable SSD is more ideal. You could also opt for HDDs, which are even cheaper but the X8's read speed of 1050MB/s is far faster so you'll want this if you're transferring very large files regularly.

