Save $68 on this Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle, now only $349 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is finally here and there are a ton of great gaming deals and more to get your hands on before the day is out.

One offer our US readers might want to take advantage of particularly if you’re looking for a great entry point into Nintendo’s latest platform, is this discounted deal on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

And although this particular bundle isn't available in the UK, our UK readers can net this Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months NSO for only £269.85 at ShopTo's outlet store on eBay.

With this bundle, not only do you get the Switch OLED itself, but also adorned with a unique aesthetic based on Smash Bros., a design that you rarely see available outside this bundle, if ever.

Alongside that, you’re getting a great game to go alongside the console – one perfect for multiplayer, which the Switch is set up for right from the getgo thanks to the intrinsic design of the Joy-Con controllers. If you want to take it online though, you’ll be able to do that too thanks to the included 3-month membership to Nintendo’s online subscription service.

If you're looking for a cheaper, alternative deal on a Switch and are only interested in handheld gaming, Walmart also have a Animal-Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle that includes a code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons for just $199. If you're in the UK, there's a similar offer on the same bundle, as well as another Animal Crossing alternative available from ShopTo.

If you’re on the hunt for more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to check out all our other pages where we’re covering gaming deals and more. If it’s Nintendo Switch you’re interested in, have a read of our Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide for more great deals.