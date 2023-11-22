Save £60.99 on this Logitech G715 keyboard in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Logitech have been serving up great gaming gear for years and many of the company's products have been discounted for this Black Friday sale season.

This Logitech G715 wireless gaming keyboard is packed with pro gaming features, comes with a keyboard palm rest and is available for just £119 from Amazon right now. That's a third off the previous £179.99 retail price. Our American readers don't miss out either, as Amazon US is selling the G715 for $149.99, a $50 saving.

Although the cosy aesthetic and palm rest make it look like a general, consumer-level keyboard, the G715 is packed with premium features you'd find in Logitech's other gaming products.

The GX brown switches provide great tactile feedback and durability, and the inclusion of Lightspeed syncing means your key presses will always register incredibly quickly.

There's also dedicated media controls, a USB-C port for recharging, and support for both USB wireless and Bluetooth.

If you're in need of something else to go along with your new G715 gaming keyboard, check out the other great Black Friday deals we've collected in our deals page here and check out Rock Paper Shotgun's guide for more PC hardware and PC gaming Black Friday deals.