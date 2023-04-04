Save £50 and get two free games with this Meta Quest 2 Bundle

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset remains one of the cheaper ways to get into VR gaming, with the 128GB model of the headset priced at £400/$400 after Meta raised the price by £100/$100 back in July last year.

That's still a decent chunk of money for an entry-level headset, but a new bundle has appeared that knocks off £50/$50 and gives you two free games so you can jump in straight away and get to grips with virtual reality.

The two games included in this bundle are Golf+, a golf simulation game officially licensed by the PGA tour that lets you play on real courses or go against friends in different challenges, and Space Pirate Trainer DX where you'll play hide-and-seek, but with blasters.

The Meta Quest 2 comes with the headset itself, the two touch controllers with AA batteries to power them, a glasses spacer to help you wear it with your glasses, and a charging cable and power adapter.

You don't need to have the Meta Quest 2 connected to a computer like older VR headsets needed. Just charge the headset, switch it on and sign in through facebook and you're ready to go.

Once you're used to using the headset and have played the free games a few times, have a look over on Humble where there are lots of discounts on some of the most popular VR games like Skyrim VR, Superhot and more.

If you want to know when there are future discounts on the best VR headsets and VR games, then follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll let you know when we spot a discount.