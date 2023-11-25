Save £350 off this Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED gaming laptop this Black Friday

Black Friday may have been yesterday but the big deals are continuing throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which means you needn't worry about missing out on all of the best prices just yet.

Even with discounts on gaming laptops, the newest ones with RTX 40 series GPUs will still set you back a good amount, so when it comes to more budget-friendly options, this Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is terrific value. For Black Friday you can save £350 off its original price and get it from just £1,075.

The slim design and 14.5-inch size makes this a very portable laptop on that feels comparable to the popular Asus Zephyrus G14 but at a lower price of just over a grand.

A major highlight is that even though more high-end gaming laptops boast better brightness, the Legion Slim 5 makes up for this by coming with a beautiful OLED display that also supports high dynamic range and a 120Hz refresh rate for faster framerates.

The RTX 4050 GPU is admittedly at the lower end of power in Nvidia's new generation of graphics chips but you'll still have no problem getting your favourite games running to a high standard. Plus, even with the savings here, you can opt to build this laptop and go for an RTX 4060 for an extra £90 or upgrade the 512GB SSD for 1TB for another £50.

Also to get you started, this laptop also comes with three months membership of Xbox Game Pass including EA Play, so you'll have access to a wealth of titles to play such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, It Takes Two and more.

