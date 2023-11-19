Save £30 on Backbone One controllers in this early Black Friday deal

Ahead of Black Friday, you can already expect to find some great discounts on many gaming and tech items regardless what platform or hardware upgrades you have your sights on.

If you're looking to enhance your gaming experience on mobile then the Backbone One controllers have been a terrific choice. Fortunately, they're currently all on offer at Backbone's online store where you can save £30 on each model.

These controllers are available with the standard or PlayStation button layouts, the latter ideal for PlayStation owners who want to use their phone for remote play. But for those making use of cloud gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription then you might prefer the standard version.

You can get these with Lightning or USB-C connections, with the latter being the slightly updated 2nd gen model. Be mindful however that if you've got hold of the newly released iPhone 15, you'll want to get make sure you buy the USB-C version. Indeed, if you have a Lightning Backbone that became obsolete after upgrading to an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro then this is definitely a good time to get a new controller.

