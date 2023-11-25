Save £20 on a PS5 Slim from Very with this promo code in this Black Friday deal

The Black Friday weekend continues to see some great deals on a whole range of popular gaming and tech items.

We saw heavy discounts on PS5 consoles earlier in the week, no doubt to also make way for the new slim versions of Sony's behemoth console, which release next week. While these have been in high demand since pre-orders opened, these are at the console's full price. However, if you pre-order from Very, you can use the promo code 'VKEZY' at checkout, taking £20 off the price. We're not sure how long this promo code will stick around for so if you were planning on buying Sony's new PS5 disc model, we act fast to make the saving.

This offer only applies to the disc version of the console and not the digital version, which is already available to pre-order at the lower price of £389. Nonetheless, the promo code does work on a range of Slim bundles so you've got some options to make some savings on the newest iteration of Sony's console.

Be sure to follow our Black Friday deals guide as you can be certain there'll still be more great gaming offers like this as we continue this weekend of deals all the way to Cyber Monday.