Save £190 on this Alienware M17 gaming laptop in Dell's Black Friday deal

With Black Friday continuing through the weekend, there's still many great deals to take advantage of, especially if you're after a gaming laptop. And you don't need to break the bank when there's great discounts on the older but still powerful models.

You can pick up this Alienware M17 gaming laptop from Dell, which has been reducedby £190 to £1,069 in a Black Friday limited quantity deal.

It's a great price for a gaming laptop if you're after a big 17.3-inch display that delivers high-quality gaming with sharp 2K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate for faster frame rates. While an older generation, the RTX 3070 is also still a very powerful GPU that will have no problem running your favourite AAA games at ultra settings.

At this price, it's slightly cheaper than the currently discounted Lenovo Legion Slim 5, though which one you opt for is really down to whether you prefer a larger beefier gaming laptop or a more portable one that also boasts an OLED display. On raw specs however, the Alienware M17's RTX 4070 is still better than the newer but lower end RTX 4050 while you've also got double the SSD storage for your games.

In any case, this is a deal that's only available in limited quantities so if this sounds like the gaming laptop then make sure you don't miss out.

If you're instead after deals on consoles or perhaps gaming peripherals, then you can always follow our Black Friday deals guide where we'll keep you posted on all the best and latest gaming and tech offers throughout this weekend.