Save £150 on this stunning 5K Samsung monitor in this early Black Friday deal

These recent Black Friday deals show this is the best time to upgrade your gaming setup, whether it's with a new SSD, a keyboard, or a monitor.

Samsung make some of the best monitors in the business, and this stunning S9 ViewFinity 5K display is £150 off for Black Friday, available for £1,249 from Amazon. It's also the same price from Samsung's UK store, with the added bonus of 6 months of free Disney+ too. And our American readers don't miss out either as Amazon US has it for sale for $1,269.55 right now.

The star of the show here is the stunning 5K IPS panel with 99% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, which makes it ideal not just for games and entertainment, but picture and video editing work. The matte, anti-glare finish will also help you avoid any distractions.

The Thunderbolt 4 connection provides up to 90W charging and 40Gbps data transfers, so the DisplayPort and three downstream USB-C connections make this a seamless workstation. It's also easy to work thanks to the ability to adjust the height, tilt angle and rotation with the robust stand.

There's also a 4K camera here, smart apps and Apple AirPlay integration, so the possibilities are endless in configuring this monitor to work best for you.

