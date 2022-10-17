If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Röki developer announces "friend 'em up" adventure Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Help the Greek gods work things out.
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island screenshot showing protagonist Alex in front of an ancient Greek temple

Polygon Treehouse has announced a "friend -em up" story adventure called Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island.

The developer is known for creating Röki, a charming adventure game revolving around Scandinavian folklore which received a Recommended badge in our review of its original release on PC.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island swaps snow and Scandinavian influences for sun and Greek mythology. Check out the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island Announcement Trailer.

In Mythwrecked, you'll play as Alex, a "rookie backpacker taking a much-needed break from modern life". She ends up shipwrecked on Ambrosia Island, where the Greek gods live - but they've all lost their memories. It'll be up to the player to help the gods remember their pasts and rebuild their friendships.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island protagonist Alex
Alex, the protagonist. She's been shipwrecked with mythological gods - mythwrecked, get it?

The Mythwrecked Twitter account has been sharing work by their artists, showing off the gorgeous backgrounds seen in the trailer and concept art for different characters.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island's Hephaestus
Hephaestus' final look in-game.

Gameplay will be exploration-focused as the player searches Ambrosia Island for clues and speaks to the gods to learn more. On Steam, Polygon Treehouse has stated the game's story will touch on themes of "friendship, family and community".

Mythwrecked, which was revealed through the Wholesome Games Twitter account, doesn't have a release date currently set and is listed as coming soon on Steam.

