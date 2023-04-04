Razer's Barracuda X gaming headset is back to its lowest-ever-price at Currys

Upgrading to a new wireless headset can help freshen up your gaming setup and de-clutter your desk or living room floor by getting rid of that cable.

It's even better when you can use that new headset on multiple devices, so you can enhance the sound of whatever it is you're listening to or playing wherever you are.

The Barracuda X from Razer just does that, offering you 7.1 surround sound for your games on any device thanks to its wireless connectivity, and thanks to a £25 discount at Currys it's back to its lowest-ever-price.

The Barracuda X is versatile and easy to use thanks to the high-speed 2.4 GHz connection. You can get seamless audio whether you’re gaming at home or out with your phone, easily jumping between devices thanks to the USB-C dongle with USB-A extender.

The Barracuda X uses Razer's TriForce 40 mm drivers to deliver that 7.1 surround sound, with the aim of providing deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience for music and videos.

This headset works well on your mobile devices when you do want to use it for music and videos on the go, thanks to its 250 gram weight and the detachable cardioid microphone making it easier to carry and wear. The headset's controls are also located underneath the earcups for ease-of-use.

The Barracudas were a good headset to recommend at their regular price of £70 thanks to their sound quality and connectivity, but when they're discounted to under £50 they rise to the top of some of the best budget wireless headsets around.

