Presidents' Day gaming deals 2023: the best offers for 4K TVs, consoles, laptops and accessories
Here's the best tech and gaming deals to shop in the Presidents' Day sales in the US.
Although Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on 20th February in the US, retailers are already launching their early Presidents' Day deals and sales. Our guide will help you find the best offers on gaming and tech products in the Presidents' Day sales and we'll be updating this page as we spot more offers. So far, we've highlighted some incredible deals on 4K OLED TVs, laptops, console bundles and headsets.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Presidents' Day gaming and tech deals in 2023
Best places to shop Presidents' Day Sales 2023.
Best Presidents' Day 2023 gaming deals
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset - $459.99 at Woot
Save $40 on one of the best VR headsets on the market.
Razer BlackShark V2 X - $49.99 at Amazon US
Save $10 on this 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset. Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Mobile.
God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle - $559 at Amazon
Grab the latest God of War game with a PS5 disc console.
Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 - $52.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon
Save $7 on last year's game of the year.
WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD - $99.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)
Save $60 on this NVMe Internal Gaming solid state drive. Upgrading your PS5 storage? Remember to grab one with a heatsink if you opt for this SSD.
Turtle Beach - Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset - $89.99 at Best Buy
Save $60 on this wireless gaming headset from Turtle Beach.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch- $39.99 at Walmart (was $59.99)
Save $20 on one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, will release on 12th May, making it the perfect time to pick this up and play.
Best Presidents' Day 2023 TV deals
LG C2 4K OLED TV - $1,599 at Walmart (was $2099.99)
Save $500.99 on this excellent, Digital Foundry-approved TV. According to Will Judd, it has unbeatable contrast, pixel response times, colour accuracy and viewing angles.
Sony X90K 4K Ultra HD 55" TV - $998 at Amazon US (was $1,299.99)
Save $301.99 on this great mid-range TV for HDR gaming.
Samsung 55" QN90B Neo 4K QLED - $1,299.99 at Best Buy (was $1,599.99)
Save $300 on this 4K TV from Samsung with bright visuals and variable refresh rate support for Xbox and PCs.
Sony A90J 55 Inch TV - $1,398 (was $2,499.99)
Save $1,101.99 on this premium 4K OLED TV with an extremely bright picture and excellent motion handling for HDR gaming.
Best Presidents' Day 2023 laptop deals
MSI Stealth 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop - $1,129 at Newegg (was $1,699)
Save $570 on this MSI Stealth laptop with 16GB Memory and 1TB SSD.
Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop - $1,169.99 at Dell (was $1,699.99)
Save $400 on this high-powered AMD-based 15-inch laptop with a AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800H processor, 3060 GPU and 512 GB SSD.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Save $750 on this 15.6" Asus ROG gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop - $2,399.99 at Amazon US (was $2,799.99)
Save $400 on this Razer Blade 14 laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.
When is Presidents' Day?
Presidents' Day takes place on Monday 20th February 2023. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday in February each year and it is a day for US citizens to celebrate their leaders.
What deals will be available in the Presidents' Day sales?
As like many holidays in the US, it's the perfect time to grab some bargains in the sales. If you missed out on Black Friday sales, Presidents' Day is the next best opportunity to save on 4K TVs, gaming consoles, PC hardware, audio and much more.
Which retailers will have Presidents' Day sales?
Retail giants like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target will have some of the best deals during the Presidents' Day Sales. You can expect discounts across all different departments including computing, gaming, smart home devices and more.