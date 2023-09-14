Post-apocalypse RPG Broken Roads releases in November on PC and Xbox

Developer Drop Bear Bytes has announced its post-apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads will be out on 14th November.

We got our first look at Broken Roads a couple of years ago, when it was aiming for a 2022 release. The game's launch was pushed back a year, during which Drop Bear Bytes partnered with publisher Versus Evil.

Inspired by classic single-player CRPGs, Broken Roads follows a group of companions as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic imagining of Australia.

Broken Roads - Official Release Date Announce Trailer

The game's vibes look like an early Fallout game set in Australia, whilst the morality system is reminiscent of Disco Elysium's Political Alignment mechanic. Decisions made will affect a character's Moral Compass - divided into Utilitarianism, Nihilism, Machiavellianism, and Humanism philosophies - which in turn will affect what actions they can choose in future.

A demo for Broken Roads on Steam is already live if you fancy giving it a try.

Broken Roads will launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/s on 14th November. Versions of the game for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 are currently in development and more information on when they'll release is "coming soon", Drop Bear Bytes.