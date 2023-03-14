If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon TV series wraps up Team Rocket storyline

Blasting off again.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Team Rocket RIP.

As the Pokémon TV show prepares its final farewell to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the series' long-running antagonists Team Rocket have also been given their apparent swansong.

Jessie, James and Meowth feature heavily in "Team Rocket's Counterattack" - the most recent Pokémon episode to air in Japan.

For those keeping track, this is the antepenultimate episode of the series' final 11-episode arc which wraps up Ash Ketchum's saga.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

This episode sees Team Rocket mount one final mission to capture Pikachu, aided by many of their own previous Pokémon. But, of course, it fails - and it leaves Jessie, James and Meowth with some soul-searching to do.

In a final scene between the antagonistic trio, Jessie, James and Meowth decide to disband their team and say their goodbyes. Our last glimpse sees them going their separate ways, as their past Pokémon sadly look on.

Fans have reacted in dismay, with many saying it was a downbeat ending for characters they had grown to love over the past three decades.

Some had hoped the team might still redeem themselves in some way, or at least stick together - but apparently not.

Ash and Pikachu, now reunited with classic sidekicks Brock and Misty, have just two episodes remaining - so it seems likely the series' focus on Team Rocket is now wrapped up for good.

The Pokémon series' final episode starring Ash will air on 24th March, and is titled "The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master!" - likely a nod to the rainbow Ash saw produced by the legendary Ho-oh the day he left Pallet Town in the series' pilot.

Of course, this doesn't mean Pokémon is ending. A brand new TV series with two new protagonists and a hunky Pokémon professor is waiting in the wings, ready to debut later this year.

This new series will feature an all-new Pikachu star - Captain Pikachu - but sadly, it seems, no Team Rocket.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch