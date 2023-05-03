If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon TCG's free-to-play digital adaptation finally arrives in June

For Android, iOS, Mac, and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Pokémon TCG Live, the official free-to-play smartphone and desktop adaptation of the venerable trading card game, finally has a released day, and will be launching on 8th June.

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon TCG Live all the way back in 2021, with the expectation it would get a soft launch in Canada that same year. Not long after, however, both the mobile soft launch and global open beta for desktop were formally delayed to 2022 to create a "more polished experience".

With TCG Live's current beta period now nearing its end, The Pokémon Company is finally ready to share a launch date, and all versions - that is the iOS and Android app, alongside a desktop release for Mac and Windows - will arrive at 6pm BST/10am PDT on 8th June.

Watch on YouTube
Pokémon Trading Card Game Live - 2021 teaser trailer.

The Pokémon Company says TCG Live is intended to give beginner and veteran players a new, "fun and accessible" digital version of the physical game, featuring multiple deck-battling gameplay modes including multiplayer, daily quests, and more. Pokémon TCG's new Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved expansion will also be available digitally at launch.

Pokémon TCG Live will replace the existing iPad adaptation, known as Pokémon TCG Online (account migration from that version is confirmed), and will be available for mobile via the iOS App Store and Android Google Play store, and via the Pokémon website for PC and Mac.

Eurogamer.net Merch