Pokémon and Fire Emblem voice actor Billy Kametz dies aged 35

Voice actor Billy Kametz has died at the age of 35.

Kametz was best known for his work as Ferdinand Von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and forthcoming Fire Emblem Heroes, as well as playing Blue in Pokémon Masters.

He passed away after a battle with stage four colon cancer.

Kametz also voiced characters in a number of notable games: Triangle Strategy (Jerrom), Persona 5 Royal (Takuto Maruki), Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (male announcer), Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Raidou Kuzunoha), 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Nenji Ogata), and more.

His work also spanned to anime, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Josuke Higashkata), Pokémon Journeys (Ren) and Neon Genesis Evangelion (Shigeru Aoba), plus roles in Attack on Titan, Boruto, and Demon Slayer.