PlayStation's Project Q leak includes images and video of the unreleased handheld system

Several images and a video of what's alleged to be PlayStation's newly-announced handheld system, currently only known by its codename Project Q, have leaked online.

Self-confessed "tech enthusiast", Twitter user Zuby_Tech posted the images over the weekend, purporting that the system runs on what appears to be Android's Tiramisu software, or some variation of it (thanks, The Loadout).

We also get a look at the eight-inch 1080p screen (albeit covered in a terrible screen protector) and the attachable triggers.

PlayStation Project Q Leaks:#PlayStation #ProjectQ pic.twitter.com/9ssXnb399U — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) July 22, 2023

The text is in Japanese, which gives some indication of where the images and video originate from, but the QR code shown on the screen, however, seems to point to a dead page.

Sony announced a new handheld gaming device, codenamed Project Q, back in May, confirming that while portable, the system is restricted to letting you stream games from your PS5.

A teaser trailer for the device showed a Switch-like design with a tablet-like eight-inch screen bookended by two controller halves. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed that the handheld will launch later this year, although a solid release date has yet to be announced.