Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation's Project Q leak includes images and video of the unreleased handheld system

Qor blimey.

PlayStation 5 Project Q image.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Several images and a video of what's alleged to be PlayStation's newly-announced handheld system, currently only known by its codename Project Q, have leaked online.

Self-confessed "tech enthusiast", Twitter user Zuby_Tech posted the images over the weekend, purporting that the system runs on what appears to be Android's Tiramisu software, or some variation of it (thanks, The Loadout).

We also get a look at the eight-inch 1080p screen (albeit covered in a terrible screen protector) and the attachable triggers.

Sony unveils PlayStation 5's Project Q handheld device.

The text is in Japanese, which gives some indication of where the images and video originate from, but the QR code shown on the screen, however, seems to point to a dead page.

Sony announced a new handheld gaming device, codenamed Project Q, back in May, confirming that while portable, the system is restricted to letting you stream games from your PS5.

A teaser trailer for the device showed a Switch-like design with a tablet-like eight-inch screen bookended by two controller halves. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed that the handheld will launch later this year, although a solid release date has yet to be announced.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch