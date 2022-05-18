PlayStation classic Shatter is getting remastered, coming late 2022

For those who had a PlayStation 3 in 2009, Shatter was a must play. Its block-busting gameplay was married with a slamming soundtrack that made it an ideal way to pass some time while waiting for the release of Fast and Furious and other classics of that year. However, if you didn't have the chance to bop along with this sci-fi puzzler then, now is your chance.

Yes, that's right, the game is getting remastered. And, not only that, it is also coming to even more consoles than before. In "late 2022", you will be able to play Shatter Remastered Deluxe on Windows and Mac for PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You are, quite simply, spoiled for choice.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Shatter Remastered Deluxe below.

Watch on YouTube Shatter Remastered Delux announcement trailer.

"Progress through richly-detailed sci-fi-inspired stages with improved VFX running at native 4K 120 FPS, fine-tuned innovative gameplay mechanics, and a completely remixed soundtrack in 5.1 surround sound. For those players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but hard to master, Shatter Remastered Deluxe delivers an intense arcade action experience," developer and publisher PikPok wrote following the game's announcement.

"Master mind-bending physics to manipulate and bounce balls at increasingly complex geometric structures, destroying bricks with intuitive controls fine-tuned for console, Mac and PC. Take advantage of the unique 'Suck and Blow' mechanic to control the angle of each ball's trajectory for precision attacks. Grab essential powerups like the Unstoppaball and Maneuveraball to deliver maximum damage."

When Eurogamer reviewed Shatter in 2009, we gave it an 8/10 (yes, it has been that long since its initial release).

Here, Oli called Shatter an "engrossing, smart, beautifully conceived and executed arcade game" which won't take players long to complete but is a "blissful spell while it lasts".

Those that are keen can add Shatter to their Steam Wishlist now.