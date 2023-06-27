PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe headed to PC and consoles in July

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe will launch for PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on 27th July, developer Q-Games has announced.

Previously available on iPhone via Apple Arcade subscription (though now discontinued), this beefed-up version of Q-Games' side-scrolling beat 'em-up sees you playing as a team of robotic rubbish collectors.

You'll need to use a selection of smart robo-abilities to eliminate anyone in your way as you clean up the streets of Junktown - which, judging by its name, sounds like a big job.

Watch on YouTube PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe's announcement trailer.

Announced for consoles and PC earlier this year, the game is set to feature online and local co-op play, competitive mini-games, and a campaign featuring 25 stages plus 100 customisable parts for your rubbish collection truck.

It's been a little while since an all-new title in Q-Games' PixelJunk series. 2001 Stadia exclusive PixelJunk Raiders was one of a few games lost for good after Google's streaming service shut down. Perhaps we'll see that appear elsewhere now too?