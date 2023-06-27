If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe headed to PC and consoles in July

Good cleaning fun.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe will launch for PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on 27th July, developer Q-Games has announced.

Previously available on iPhone via Apple Arcade subscription (though now discontinued), this beefed-up version of Q-Games' side-scrolling beat 'em-up sees you playing as a team of robotic rubbish collectors.

You'll need to use a selection of smart robo-abilities to eliminate anyone in your way as you clean up the streets of Junktown - which, judging by its name, sounds like a big job.

Watch on YouTube
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe's announcement trailer.

Announced for consoles and PC earlier this year, the game is set to feature online and local co-op play, competitive mini-games, and a campaign featuring 25 stages plus 100 customisable parts for your rubbish collection truck.

It's been a little while since an all-new title in Q-Games' PixelJunk series. 2001 Stadia exclusive PixelJunk Raiders was one of a few games lost for good after Google's streaming service shut down. Perhaps we'll see that appear elsewhere now too?

