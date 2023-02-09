PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe and everything else from PlayStation's mini indie showcase

As it likes to do on occassion, Sony's PlayStation Blog has had a bit of a mini showcase, highlighting a number of promising indie games bound for its consoles in the future. This time around, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, Eternights, Animal Well, and Pacific Drive got the highlight treatment and you can see what they're offering below.

First up is PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, a wider release of developer Q-Games' previously Apple-Arcade-exclusive side-scrolling beat-'em-up. It sees up to four player taking to the streets of Junktown and using their robo-abilities to eliminate anyone that gets in their way. It promises 25 stages across five distinct areas, over 100 customisable truck parts, online and local co-op, competitive mini-games, and more when it launches for PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC later this year.

Watch on YouTube PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe - Announcement Trailer.

Next up is Animal Well, the first game from YouTuber videogamedunkey's publishing company Bigmode. It's a Metroidvania from solo developer Shared Memory and sees players exploring a surreal labyrinthine filled with animals and secrets. Shared Memory discusses their goals for the game on the PlayStation Blog, explaining how they're creating a core experience that's accessible for all, but with deeper layers of mystery for those that like to probe and explore. There's no release date for Animal Well yet but it's coming to PS5 and PC.

Watch on YouTube Animal Well - PS5 Gameplay Trailer.

As for developer Studio Sai's Eternights, it offers up an unusual blend of post-apocalyptic action and dating, promising to combine "intense" real-time combat with "thrilling" romance. Eternights was initially unveiled last year, and Studio Sai's latest PlayStation Blog update doesn't add a whole lot more to its reveal, only detailing some of the improvements made during development since then - including updates to UI, level design, characters, story, and mini-games. Eternights comes to PS5, PS4, and PC this summer.

Watch on YouTube Eternights - PS5 and PS4 Trailer.

And last on the list of Sony's latest indie highlights is Pacific Drive, a "run-based, first-person driving survival game" from developer Ironwood Studios. It's set in a surreal reimagining of the Pacific Northwest, which players can gradually explore by restoring and upgrading their trusty car. This one's coming to PlayStation 5 and PC later this year, and Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy has taken a closer look elsewhere on the site.