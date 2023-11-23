Pick up a Meta Quest 2 ahead of Black Friday for just $250 plus a $50 gift card from Amazon

The main event of Black Friday 2023 is only a day away, but there are still plenty of gaming deals left to discuss and discover.

One that’ll be appealing to anyone curious about getting into virtual reality is this discounted deal on Amazon US of a 128GB Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, now only $249. You can also claim a digital $50 Amazon gift card when you use the code META50 at the checkout.

If you're in the UK, over on Very you're able to get the Meta Quest 2 essentially for just £199.99 thanks to a £50 cashback offer when using code VKEXL. Alternatively, over at John Lewis, you can get a £50 e-gift card when buying the headset. Keep in mind that both of these offers are only availble until 27th November however.

UK

In terms of the Amazon US listing, it's being dubbed a Holiday bundle, but all the above listings contain the same contents - including not only the Meta Quest 2 VR headset itself, but also two controllers, a silicone cover, glasses spacer, and all the usual components you’d expect such as a charging cable and power adapter.

As for the headset itself, it’s a great way to jump into virtual reality gaming, particularly because it doesn’t actually require any other hardware to use unlike some other headsets on the market. This means, once you boot up the Quest, it’ll let you play, download and check out various games and software, all from within the headset itself.

When it comes to games, you’ve got tons of great picks to play on the platform including Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber, both of which are two of the most critically-acclaimed titles available on the platform – and from a personal standpoint, Beat Saber in particular is the one that stands out to me as the reason to buy a VR headset.

