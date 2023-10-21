Physical copies of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are not installing properly

European Spidey fans are struggling to install Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from physical discs.

That's according to dozens of players posting in the game's official subreddit community, some of whom are reporting that the installation stalls when it hits 36 per cent.

According to those who've experienced the issue, it doesn't matter if they take the game back and swap it for a brand new disc – whatever mitigations they try to put in place, be that turning off internet connection, cleaning the disc, or even a factory reset – the installation always stops at the same point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review - Spider-Man 2 PS5 Spoiler-free Review (New Gameplay!)Watch on YouTube

From what we can gather from the respondents, it appears that the issue is primarily affecting EU and PAL/UK copies of the game.

"I was one of the unlucky ones. When I went to get a refund, they took the remainder of the games off the shelf. Doesn't look like that store was prepared to sell more until they were sure the issue was fixed," said one commenter.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Having a problem with the digital deluxe version too. After [the] intro mission, when you hit level 3, the whole game crashes, and my PS5 restarts and has to repair the hard drive. Every time," reports another player.

Whilst neither Sony nor Insomniac has publicly acknowledged the issue just yet, one commenter said: "[A friend] reached out to Sony who informed them that they're familiar with the issue and a patch for it should release either today or this weekend". Others, however, have been told by Sony and Insomniac that it's probably a "faulty disc".

We'll keep you posted if and when we hear from Sony and Insomniac about a possible fix.

As Victoria summarised for us yesterday, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now, with a storyline that developer Insomniac has said will take, on average, about 15 hours to complete if you just stick to the main story missions, and 40 hours if you decide to delve deeper, and complete side missions and collectables.

When it first came to light that Spider-Man 2's main story could be wrapped up in a relatively short amount of time - especially when compared to the likes of this year's Baldur's Gate 3, which can take players literal days to complete - some felt that Insomniac was asking too high a price for its sequel.

In Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, we called it "cluttered but no less lovable action", adding that while "a little simple and a little over-stuffed, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still above all a game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style".