Photorealistic bodycam game Unrecord gets official trailer, Steam page

"If Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam."

Cast your minds back to October last year and you may recall footage doing the rounds of a self-proclaimed "body cam-style" game that looked almost too realistic to actually be real - if you know what I mean.

However, fast forward six months and we now have an official trailer for the game. It's called Unrecord, and comes from a developer known simply as Drama.

Unrecord is described as a "single-player FPS that tells the story of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his body camera". You can see how it looks for yourself below - and its realism makes for slightly uncomfortable viewing.

Watch on YouTube
Unrecord - Official Early Gameplay Trailer.

The developer says Unrecord will see players "work to solve a complex case", and one which will require both "tactical and detective skills to succeed".

Meanwhile, Unrecord's programmer and co-creator has been sharing more insight on the game over on Twitter.

Alexandre Spindler has stated the game is "not a rail shooter or an FMV". Additionally, it is not a VR game, with Spindler stating the gameplay footage shown in the trailer above used a mouse and keyboard. It is also not a scam, something many had raised their concerns about.

"In reality, it seems rather flattering to compare the graphics of Unrecord to reality, but fortunately, we know that a game first focuses on gameplay and universe on which we primarily concentrate," the developer wrote in a new FAQ post.

"Considering the high production costs of a video game and our global reputation at stake, if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. Therefore, it is logically not one. We do not use any real videos or external rendering to Unreal Engine for the creation of Unrecord. Unrecord is (un)real."

We don't have a release date, or even a release window, for Unrecord as yet. However, the game now has a page up on Steam, so if you are interested you can go ahead and add it to your wishlist.

