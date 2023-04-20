Photorealistic bodycam game Unrecord gets official trailer, Steam page

Cast your minds back to October last year and you may recall footage doing the rounds of a self-proclaimed "body cam-style" game that looked almost too realistic to actually be real - if you know what I mean.

However, fast forward six months and we now have an official trailer for the game. It's called Unrecord, and comes from a developer known simply as Drama.

Unrecord is described as a "single-player FPS that tells the story of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his body camera". You can see how it looks for yourself below - and its realism makes for slightly uncomfortable viewing.

Watch on YouTube Unrecord - Official Early Gameplay Trailer.

The developer says Unrecord will see players "work to solve a complex case", and one which will require both "tactical and detective skills to succeed".

Meanwhile, Unrecord's programmer and co-creator has been sharing more insight on the game over on Twitter.

Alexandre Spindler has stated the game is "not a rail shooter or an FMV". Additionally, it is not a VR game, with Spindler stating the gameplay footage shown in the trailer above used a mouse and keyboard. It is also not a scam, something many had raised their concerns about.

"In reality, it seems rather flattering to compare the graphics of Unrecord to reality, but fortunately, we know that a game first focuses on gameplay and universe on which we primarily concentrate," the developer wrote in a new FAQ post.

"Considering the high production costs of a video game and our global reputation at stake, if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. Therefore, it is logically not one. We do not use any real videos or external rendering to Unreal Engine for the creation of Unrecord. Unrecord is (un)real."

I often see the question come up, it's not a rail shooter or an FMV, it is indeed an FPS and these images are from real-time gameplay, not pre-rendered. Thank you all for the feedback. https://t.co/YSMwicss6i — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) April 20, 2023

We don't have a release date, or even a release window, for Unrecord as yet. However, the game now has a page up on Steam, so if you are interested you can go ahead and add it to your wishlist.