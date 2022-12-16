Peppa Pig will return for a world adventure in 2023

The pink and porky Peppa Pig will be starring in a brand new game releasing next year.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures is an interactive adventure that will see Peppa hoofing around the sights of New York City, Paris, Australia, London, and many other locations from around the globe.

The game is the second Peppa Pig game to be released within two years, after the success of My Friend Peppa Pig in 2021 (which received a next gen upgrade earlier this year).

Watch on YouTube Peppa Pig: World Adventures | Announce Trailer

Players can pork up a number of accessories to dress up in on Peppa's adventures, plus decorate a home with souvenirs.

They'll also design and customise their own character - and even the entire family.

"We're thrilled Peppa is back with Outright Games for her next video game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. We're enjoying the challenge of building on the fantastic reception to last year's My Friend Peppa Pig and making this game bigger with more locations, characters and fun! We're looking forward to sharing it with everyone next March," said Outright Games CEO Beth Goss.

My Friend Peppa Pig is available to play on Game Pass, but if you're boar-ed with that it's not long to wait until this new game.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures will launch on 17th March across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

I just hope that on this particular world adventure, Peppa finally learns to whistle.