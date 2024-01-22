If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld passes 5m copies sold in three days

Monster success.

palworld unlocked great eagle statue surrounded by a blue light.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
9 comments

"Pokémon with guns" game Palworld has just blasted through yet another sales milestone - of 5m copies sold in three days.

The extraordinary launch and success of Palworld comes on top of the game's arrival for Xbox, including via Game Pass. There's no word yet on how many more players have also joined in with the game using Microsoft's subscription.

On Steam, Palworld has earned itself the distinction of becoming one of only six games ever to hit more than a million concurrent players. But it hasn't all been plain sailing - the huge numbers of players have prompted repeated Palworld server problems, and there have been complaints from Pokémon fans over how similar they think Palworld's designs are.

Newscast: Did Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase a better year for Xbox?Watch on YouTube

At the time of writing, Palworld sits atop the most-played Steam chart, ahead of the usual stalwarts such as PUBG, Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

Only PUBG, in the game's heyday, has ever had more concurrent players than Palworld has had at its peak - though PocketPair's game is a way behind. Still, with how things are going, could that record also be smashed?

Have you given Palworld a go yet?

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC RPG Shooter
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments