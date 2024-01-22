If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld already has a Pokémon mod

An act of Mimikyu.

A huge yellow Pal in Palworld holding a mini gun
Image credit: Pocketpair
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

It was inevitable - someone has already made a Pokémon mod for Palworld on PC.

YouTuber ToastedShoes shared a snippet of the mod in action over on X, showing himself running around as Ash Ketchum while riding, hunting, and setting Pokémon to work.

All of the Pals have been swapped for Pokémon models, and even the other NPCs have been given a makeover. If you ever wanted to see Misty holding a shotgun, or Jessie riding on the head of a gigantic Electabuzz, you're in luck.

PALWORLD Early Access Tips - Catching Bonus, Over Encumbered Hack & More!

ToastedShoes said he'll be releasing a full video of the mod pack on YouTube tomorrow, presumably including information on where to download the mod if possible. If Nintendo didn't already have its eyes on Palworld for its rather similar monster designs, it probably does now.

Developer Pocketpair has responded to allegations of intellectual property infringement, stating it had "no intention" of doing so.

Despite the backlash to the resemblance of Palworld's Pals to existing Pokémon designs, Palworld has had a huge launch weekend. The game has sold 5m copies in three days, not accounting for players who have jumped into the game via Xbox. On Steam, it's joined the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring as one of the few games to hit a million concurrent players.

The popularity of Palworld has caused the game some problems too. Its servers buckled at launch which Pocketpair put down to "large amounts of concurrent players". Players are now discovering differences between the Steam and Xbox versions of the game, which Pocketpair says is due to waiting on Microsoft for certification.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments