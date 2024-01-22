Palworld already has a Pokémon mod

It was inevitable - someone has already made a Pokémon mod for Palworld on PC.

YouTuber ToastedShoes shared a snippet of the mod in action over on X, showing himself running around as Ash Ketchum while riding, hunting, and setting Pokémon to work.

All of the Pals have been swapped for Pokémon models, and even the other NPCs have been given a makeover. If you ever wanted to see Misty holding a shotgun, or Jessie riding on the head of a gigantic Electabuzz, you're in luck.

ToastedShoes said he'll be releasing a full video of the mod pack on YouTube tomorrow, presumably including information on where to download the mod if possible. If Nintendo didn't already have its eyes on Palworld for its rather similar monster designs, it probably does now.

Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X1ohT6mJiT — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

Developer Pocketpair has responded to allegations of intellectual property infringement, stating it had "no intention" of doing so.

Despite the backlash to the resemblance of Palworld's Pals to existing Pokémon designs, Palworld has had a huge launch weekend. The game has sold 5m copies in three days, not accounting for players who have jumped into the game via Xbox. On Steam, it's joined the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring as one of the few games to hit a million concurrent players.

The popularity of Palworld has caused the game some problems too. Its servers buckled at launch which Pocketpair put down to "large amounts of concurrent players". Players are now discovering differences between the Steam and Xbox versions of the game, which Pocketpair says is due to waiting on Microsoft for certification.