Pac-Man getting the Picross treatment in Namco Legendary Edition for Switch

Sublime grid-filling puzzle series Picross is returning to Switch this month for another retro-themed collaboration, developer Jupiter this time teaming up with Bandai Namco to release Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition on 30th May.

Much like 2021's Picross S: Mega Drive & Master System Edition, Namco Legendary Edition takes Picross' beloved puzzle action - in which players use number clues to correctly fill in squares on a grid and complete a picture - and infuses it with retro-game theming, albeit this time delving into Namco's illustrious archive of classic arcade titles.

30 Namco titles will be represented across a total of 585 puzzles, with the likes of Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Xevious, Rolling Thunder, and Splatterhouse all putting in an appearance.

Breaking that puzzle tally down further, Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition features 150 standard Picross puzzles, 150 Mega Picross puzzles, five Clip Picross puzzles (each comprised of 50 smaller ones), 30 Color Picross puzzles, plus a five-puzzle Extra mode.

Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition comes to Switch's eShop on 30th May, where it'll cost £9.89/€10.99/10.99 USD. And if you're eager for a full list of retro Namco titles featured in the game, simply cast your eyes below: