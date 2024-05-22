Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pac-Man getting the Picross treatment in Namco Legendary Edition for Switch

Launches later this month.

Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition promotional art showing various classic Namco character sprites including Pac-Man.
Image credit: Jupiter Corporation/Bandai Namco
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Sublime grid-filling puzzle series Picross is returning to Switch this month for another retro-themed collaboration, developer Jupiter this time teaming up with Bandai Namco to release Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition on 30th May.

Much like 2021's Picross S: Mega Drive & Master System Edition, Namco Legendary Edition takes Picross' beloved puzzle action - in which players use number clues to correctly fill in squares on a grid and complete a picture - and infuses it with retro-game theming, albeit this time delving into Namco's illustrious archive of classic arcade titles.

30 Namco titles will be represented across a total of 585 puzzles, with the likes of Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Xevious, Rolling Thunder, and Splatterhouse all putting in an appearance.

Cover image for YouTube videoPICROSS S NAMCO LEGENDARY edition Trailer (Nintendo Switch)
Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition trailer.Watch on YouTube

Breaking that puzzle tally down further, Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition features 150 standard Picross puzzles, 150 Mega Picross puzzles, five Clip Picross puzzles (each comprised of 50 smaller ones), 30 Color Picross puzzles, plus a five-puzzle Extra mode.

Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition comes to Switch's eShop on 30th May, where it'll cost £9.89/€10.99/10.99 USD. And if you're eager for a full list of retro Namco titles featured in the game, simply cast your eyes below:

  • Galaxian
  • Pac-Man
  • Xevious
  • Mappy
  • Galaga
  • Dig Dug
  • Warpman
  • The Tower Of Druaga
  • Battle City
  • Pac-Land
  • Star Luster
  • Dig Dug Ii
  • Mystery Tower
  • The Adventure Of Valkyrie
  • Sky Kid
  • Super Xevious Mystery Of Gump
  • Mappy-Land
  • Metro-Cross
  • Dragon Buster
  • Youkai Douchuki
  • The Quest Of Ki
  • Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha
  • Final Lap
  • The Genji And The Heike Clans
  • Wagan Land
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Dragon Spirit
  • Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti
  • Wagan Land 2
  • Wagan Land 3

Read this next