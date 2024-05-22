Pac-Man getting the Picross treatment in Namco Legendary Edition for Switch
Launches later this month.
Sublime grid-filling puzzle series Picross is returning to Switch this month for another retro-themed collaboration, developer Jupiter this time teaming up with Bandai Namco to release Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition on 30th May.
Much like 2021's Picross S: Mega Drive & Master System Edition, Namco Legendary Edition takes Picross' beloved puzzle action - in which players use number clues to correctly fill in squares on a grid and complete a picture - and infuses it with retro-game theming, albeit this time delving into Namco's illustrious archive of classic arcade titles.
30 Namco titles will be represented across a total of 585 puzzles, with the likes of Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Xevious, Rolling Thunder, and Splatterhouse all putting in an appearance.
Breaking that puzzle tally down further, Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition features 150 standard Picross puzzles, 150 Mega Picross puzzles, five Clip Picross puzzles (each comprised of 50 smaller ones), 30 Color Picross puzzles, plus a five-puzzle Extra mode.
Picross S: Namco Legendary Edition comes to Switch's eShop on 30th May, where it'll cost £9.89/€10.99/10.99 USD. And if you're eager for a full list of retro Namco titles featured in the game, simply cast your eyes below:
- Galaxian
- Pac-Man
- Xevious
- Mappy
- Galaga
- Dig Dug
- Warpman
- The Tower Of Druaga
- Battle City
- Pac-Land
- Star Luster
- Dig Dug Ii
- Mystery Tower
- The Adventure Of Valkyrie
- Sky Kid
- Super Xevious Mystery Of Gump
- Mappy-Land
- Metro-Cross
- Dragon Buster
- Youkai Douchuki
- The Quest Of Ki
- Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha
- Final Lap
- The Genji And The Heike Clans
- Wagan Land
- Rolling Thunder
- Dragon Spirit
- Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti
- Wagan Land 2
- Wagan Land 3