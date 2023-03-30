If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Owlboy dev returns with platform-shooter remaster Savant - Ascent this summer

Coming to PC, consoles, and mobile.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

D-Pad Studio, the developer behind acclaimed 2016 platform adventure Owlboy, is back with a 10th anniversary remaster of its debut title Savant - Ascent, which is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile some time this "summer".

Savant - Ascent, which D-Pad calls a "shoot-em-up platformer", casts players as the Alchemist, a magical practitioner forced from their tower by a mysterious entity. The goal, then, is to return to the top by clearing stages consisting solely of two platforms - which players will need to carefully navigate as they fend off swarms of enemies using their projectiles.

Savant - Ascent is inspired by the music of Norweigian artist Savant, and its newly announced Anniversary Edition promises new stages, abilities, bosses, and power-ups, plus a new Survival Mode pitting players against a parade of bosses as they ride the Endless Elevator.

Watch on YouTube
Savant - Ascent Anniversary reveal trailer.

"[We're] well-known for creating Owlboy, but I think a lot of people don't realise that we released a game before that," D-Pad's Simon Stafsnes Andersen said of today's news. "Savant - Ascent Anniversary Edition is a fantastic way to introduce that title to a new audience and offer a completely revamped experience for fans of the old title."

Alongside Savant - Ascent Anniversary Edition, D-Pad Studio is also working on multiplayer party game Vikings on Trampolines, which is due to launch for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox at some currently unspecified future date.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch