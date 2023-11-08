It's happening. After some chonky leaks and release dates hints, we now know Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially unveiled in December.

Even though it's an announcement of an announcement, it's still a seismic moment in the world of video games, because that's the level of influence GTA has, and I've no doubt it will be a talking point for many weeks, months, and years to come. GTA 5 managed to straddle three generations of console hardware, after all.

Few gaming series are as famous, or as rich with material, which is why we've written so much about Grand Theft Auto over the years. We've looked at it from every angle we can think of, from the scorching Hot Coffee scandal to interviews with the people who created the very first GTA, to people who role-play as cops in GTA Online.

To mark this milestone moment, then, we've pulled a few of our favourite GTA pieces from the archive for you to read. I don't want you getting all dusty digging around in the vaults yourself. All you need to do is sit back, peruse, and enjoy.

