If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Our favourite Grand Theft Auto pieces we've published over the years

In case you Wanted.

A pretty feminine character from the world of Grand Theft Auto 5 bends forward and blows the camera a kiss. The sky is a warm orange and there are palm trees around her.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Published on

It's happening. After some chonky leaks and release dates hints, we now know Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially unveiled in December.

Even though it's an announcement of an announcement, it's still a seismic moment in the world of video games, because that's the level of influence GTA has, and I've no doubt it will be a talking point for many weeks, months, and years to come. GTA 5 managed to straddle three generations of console hardware, after all.

Few gaming series are as famous, or as rich with material, which is why we've written so much about Grand Theft Auto over the years. We've looked at it from every angle we can think of, from the scorching Hot Coffee scandal to interviews with the people who created the very first GTA, to people who role-play as cops in GTA Online.

To mark this milestone moment, then, we've pulled a few of our favourite GTA pieces from the archive for you to read. I don't want you getting all dusty digging around in the vaults yourself. All you need to do is sit back, peruse, and enjoy.

Grand Theft Auto 5

It's just Ian being Ian, and doing silly things in GTA 5 VR.

Grand Theft Auto 4

Remember this? Digital Foundry went to extraordinary lengths to highlight the impressive day and night cycle across GTA 4.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA Vice City, GTA 3, and more

Ian shows Zoe what all the GTA 3 fuss is about.

The retro, original Grand Theft Auto

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Grand Theft Auto

PC

Grand Theft Auto 2

PS1

See 3 more

Grand Theft Auto III

Video Game

Grand Theft Auto IV

PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Grand Theft Auto V

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure GTA Games PC PS1 PS3 Racing Rockstar Rockstar Games Rockstar North Rockstar Toronto
See 4 more Shooter Simulation Take-Two Interactive Xbox 360
About the Author
Robert Purchese avatar

Robert Purchese

Associate Editor

Bertie is a synonym for Eurogamer. Writes, podcasts, looks after the Supporter Programme. Talks a lot.

Comments