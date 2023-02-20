If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One year on, Chrono Cross' wonky remaster is getting performance fixes

Update arriving later this month.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition box art

Square Enix has pledged to finally address issues affecting its wonky Chrono Cross remaster, known as The Radical Dreamers Edition, in a new patch arriving this month - almost a year after its initial release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launched last April, offering players a gentle remaster of Square's dimension-hopping 1999 PlayStation JRPG Chrono Cross, in which a teenage boy named Serge finds himself in an alternate reality where he died as a child.

While the game itself has been celebrated over the years - Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirwell called it an "engrossing epic, mixing sadness, whimsy and a touch of cosmic dread" when he reviewed The Radical Dreamers Edition last year - the remaster left a lot to be desired, with Digital Foundry coming away unimpressed by its performance on all platforms.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry - Chrono Cross Remaster: PS5/Switch Tested

One year on, Square has finally pledged to address the remaster's issues, confirming it'll be releasing a new update later this month that brings "a wide range of changes", including "framerate improvements, changes to the growth system for Pip, and fixes for other bugs".

"We hope that you download the update, and that you continue to enjoy playing the game into the future," Square's update announcement concluded. "Thank you for continuing to support Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition".

It's welcome news, for sure, even if the update is well overdue. Still, a year is nothing compared to the four years it took Square to fix its troublesome PC port of Nier: Automata on Steam.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch