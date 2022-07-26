If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Off Topic: the wide open space of Better Call Saul

Court room.
Chris Tapsell avatar
Feature by Chris Tapsell Reviews Editor
Published on

Heads up there are vague spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in here.

In a way, this episode could've been the last. I'm talking about 'Fun and Games', episode 9 of Better Call Saul's final season, which is technically not the latest by the time this piece is live. I think it could've been the last because of the sheer amount of things it ties up, but Better Call Saul, the sleepy, scummy, obsessively detailed prequel to Breaking Bad, is summed up best by the space it likes to give. To end it here, despite the at times interminable wait to see Saul as Saul, would've been too quick.

Over its seven years of runtime, the Breaking Bad prequel has sprawled. Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had apparently expected Jimmy McGill, a peevish, bitter, and just infuriatingly lovable young lawyer, to have fully evolved into Saul Goodman, a kind of late-Elvis final, tacky form, by the end of the first season - but they were also known to have not really had a plan for how that might happen, either.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, early access to The Eurogamer Podcast and Eurogamer Weekly, and game key giveaways.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Chris Tapsell avatar

Chris Tapsell

Reviews Editor

Chris Tapsell is Eurogamer's Reviews Editor and most decorated Football Manager. He used to write guides, and will send you links to his favourite spreadsheets if you ask him about League of Legends or competitive Pokémon.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch