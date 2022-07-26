Off Topic: the wide open space of Better Call Saul

Heads up there are vague spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in here.

In a way, this episode could've been the last. I'm talking about 'Fun and Games', episode 9 of Better Call Saul's final season, which is technically not the latest by the time this piece is live. I think it could've been the last because of the sheer amount of things it ties up, but Better Call Saul, the sleepy, scummy, obsessively detailed prequel to Breaking Bad, is summed up best by the space it likes to give. To end it here, despite the at times interminable wait to see Saul as Saul, would've been too quick.

Over its seven years of runtime, the Breaking Bad prequel has sprawled. Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had apparently expected Jimmy McGill, a peevish, bitter, and just infuriatingly lovable young lawyer, to have fully evolved into Saul Goodman, a kind of late-Elvis final, tacky form, by the end of the first season - but they were also known to have not really had a plan for how that might happen, either.