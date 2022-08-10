Norwood Suite dev's surreal dice-chucker Betrayal At Club Low out in September

Norwood Suite dev's surreal dice-chucker Betrayal At Club Low out in SeptemberDeath! Jazz! Pizza! Rescue!
Betrayal At Club Low - the latest jazz-infused odyssey from The Norwood Suite developer Cosmo D - finally has a release date, and will be swinging open its murderous doors for some woozily surreal adventure on 9th September.
Folding into the broader narrative of Cosmo D's interconnected Off-Peak City games (so far consisting of 2015's Off-Peak, 2017's The Norwood Suite, and its 2020 follow-up Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1), Betrayal At Club Low sees players going undercover to attempt a rescue mission of sorts by infiltrating a "deceptively dangerous" nightclub/former coffin factory/"haven for wild-limbed dancing, mind-altering music and shady characters".
While previous games in the series were largely focussed on relaxed roaming and light puzzling as players soaked up their deliciously off-kilter sensibilities, Betrayal at Club Low does things a little differently, drawing inspiration from "short, punchy, independent zine RPGs" in order to evoke the feel of a one-off tabletop session.
Driving the narrative is some classic, tabletop-RPG-inspired dice chucking, with each upgradable die representing one of seven different player skills - Athletics, Cooking, Deception, Music, Observation, Wisdom, and Wit. And there's another die for Pizza.
Betrayal at Club Low is said to be completable in an evening, but 11 different endings - determined by the choices made along the way - should provide some incentive to return for repeat play-throughs - and further replay is encouraged through additional challenges, mutators, and modes.
Betrayal At Club Low will be available for PC via Steam and itch.io on 9th September.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.