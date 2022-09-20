Nintendo will no longer allow social media logins for Nintendo Accounts

Nintendo will be discontinuing social media logins into Nintendo Accounts and the Image Share service on 3DS and Wii U consoles next month.

Nintendo has slowly been dropping support for the 3DS and Wii U, and most notably will close the eShop storefronts for both on 27th March 2023.

Social media logins to a Nintendo Account and the Image Share service are the next features that Nintendo is dropping support for.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Were Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play a disappointment?

Currently, it's possible to log into your Nintendo Account via a linked Twitter or Facebook account. This will no longer be possible after 25th October.

As of 25/10/2022, it will no longer be possible to sign in to a Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. We apologise for any inconvenience.



More info on signing in from 25/10/2022: https://t.co/18Qx1Wewm8 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

From 25th October, your options for logging in will be either using email address and password, or through a Google or Apple account.

Nintendo Account creation using a Facebook or Twitter account will also not be possible after 25th October, and no My Nintendo Points will be given for linking either of those profiles to your Nintendo Account.

On the same day, Image Share will also be discontinued.

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Image Share services will be discontinued on 25/10/2022. Thank you for your support of these services.



More info: https://t.co/2Ffp0062EG — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The service will be unusable from 25th October, meaning you'll be unable to post images to Facebook and Twitter through it.

It's probably wise to start making sure you've got your Nintendo Account password memorised or safely stored somewhere, and uploading any images off your 3DS and Wii U that you've been meaning to share online.