The Nintendo Indie World showcase returns with its latest showcase on 11th May, 2022.

We can expect "roughly 20 minutes" of information on upcoming indies for Switch.

Watch on YouTube Nintendo Switch Sports overview trailer

What time does Nintendo Indie World showcase start? Nintendo Indie World showcase time in UK / BST, CEST, EST and PST

The latest Nintendo Indie World begins on 11th May, 2022 at the following times:

UK: 3pm (BST)

3pm (BST) Europe: 4pm (CEST)

4pm (CEST) East Coast US: 10am (EDT)

10am (EDT) West Coast US: 7am (PDT)

This is one of those streams that's somewhat awkwardly timed for everyone - during the working day for those in Europe, and in the morning in the US (on the west coast, expect an early rise). As usual, expect it to run for around 20 minutes in total.

You can watch the broadcast on YouTube:

What can we expect from the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World?

Nintendo has said you can expect 20 minutes of "information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch". That's as vague as you can get - but does rule out first party titles and games from larger publishers, even if the line between indie and AA releases is beginning to blur.

It's difficult to predict what's to come, so it might be good to look back at the previous Indie World showcases from December 2021 and August 2021 to give us an idea of what could be possible.

Both events featured surprise launches, such as Dungeon Munchies, Necrobarista: Final Pour, Boyfriend Dungeon and Axiom Verge 2 after the conference ended, and has been a pattern from previous events - so expect one or two games to be available as soon as the show ends.

Watch on YouTube Axiom Verge 2 - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch

There will also be updates on games we know coming out later in the year, such as Sea of Stars, Outer Wilds and Fall Guys, which could get new details.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has beem pretty quiet since it's announcement back in early 2019. Fingers crossed that makes an appearance!